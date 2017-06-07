PM congratulates newly elected French president

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Wednesday phoned French President Emmanuel Jean

Michael Frederic Macron and congratulated him on his election

as President of the French Republic.

The Prime Minister, on behalf of the government and

people of Pakistan, and on his own behalf, extended sincere

felicitations to Emmanuel Jean-Michael Frederic Macron on

his historic win in the elections and assumption of office as

the President of the French Republic.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif re-affirmed his commitment

to further strengthening of the friendly ties between the two

countries and expressed confidence that the bilateral

relations between the two nations would continue to flourish

under the dynamic leadership of new French President.

The French President appreciated the Government of

Pakistan for ratification of Paris Agreement on Climate

Change.

The Prime Minister invited the French President to visit

Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also condoled with the French President

over the recent terrorist attacks and assured that Pakistan

stood together with France and Europe in eliminating this

menace.