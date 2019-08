PM chairs first meeting of National Development Council

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired the first meeting of National Development Council here at the PM Office.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting, Finance Minister KP, MNA Asad Umar, Commander Southern Command, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Finance, Deputy Chairman

Planning Commission and others.