PM approves restructuring of PCCC for strengthening research in cotton sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):The government, in order to strengthen research in the cotton sector, on Tuesday decided to give autonomy to the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) through its restructuring and effective private sector representation.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan here regarding the revival of cotton.

After the restructuring, the PCCC would consist of senior representatives of the ministries of National Food Security and Textile, cotton commissioners, provincial secretaries for agriculture, four representatives of textile sector, two representatives of cotton ginners, representatives of cotton traders, two representatives of seed producers, four representatives of farmers, one expert and the chief executive.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Environment Malik Ameen Aslam, Syed Fakhar Imam, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Langrial, federal and provincial secretaries, cotton experts, representatives of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), seed sector, pesticides, Kissan Ittehad and other relevant people.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the current situation of cotton in the country, challenges faced by the cotton sector, problems about the production cost, matters relating to the research institution and seed sector, and a future strategy to save the cotton crop from the challenges of insecticides such as white fly and pink boll worm.

The meeting decided to bring in reforms in the seed sector and make the process of seeds’ approval easy and faster. It also approved the strategy to control the insecticides which hurt the cotton crop.

In order to make the PCCC an effective institution, the government and APTMA had complete agreement on the issue of Cotton Cess and ensuring the provision of required financial resources to the PCCC.

The government also decided to establish a Research Endow Fund for the PCCC. The meeting approved a timelines based roadmap and all other measures for improvement in the research sector, including amendment in the Cotton Cess Act 1923, removing the shortage of skilled manpower and establishing Research Endowment.

In order to introduce transgenic technology, the meeting also decided to form a high level Cotton Technology Steering Committee. In that regard an Executive Committee led by the Secretary National Food Security would present its recommendations to the prime minister.

For the resolution of issues among the federal and provincial governments pertaining to seeds, the meeting decided to establish a committee comprising representatives of federal and provincial government.

The committee was tasked to resolve all matters till March 31.

The meeting also gave its nod to a mechanism for fast and easy approval of seed varieties. It approved essential measures regarding the Cotton Season 2020.

For the assessment of indicative cotton price, the meeting decided to establish a committee consisting of secretaries of National Food Security, Finance, Commerce and Textile, and other private sector stakeholders (APTMA, ginners and farmers), which would present its recommendations before the start of Cotton Season 2020.

The representatives of APTMA, Kissan Ittehad, Seed Sector and other relevant people expressed their complete satisfaction over the approval of roadmap for the revival of cotton sector and assured their full support for the government’s efforts.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the agreement among all the stakeholders for the revival of cotton and utilizing the country’s full potential and capacity, and said the revival of cotton would benefit the growers and textile sector, which in turn would bring in economic improvement in the country.

He said as Pakistan was an agricultural country, the promotion of research in the agriculture sector was the need of hour.

The prime minister said the objective of government’s National Agriculture Emergency Programme was to ensure the promotion of technology and enhance productivity by addressing the challenges faced by agriculture sector.