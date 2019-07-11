PM announces setting up National Accelerator on Closing Skills Gap in Pakistan in partnership with WEF

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced the establishment of National Accelerator on Closing the Skills Gap in Pakistan, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) serving as its national secretariat.

The announcement came during a meeting with President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Broge Brende, who called on the prime minister here at the PM Office. 

The National Skills Development Accelerator will be led and guided by a team of Co-Chairs from the public and private sectors. The government will be represented by Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training and Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development.

