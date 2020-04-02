PIA flight airlifts emergency relief goods from Beijing to Islamabad

BEIJING, Apr 2 (APP):A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying emergency relief supplies procured and collected to combat Covid-19 in Pakistan left here for Islamabad.

The emergency relief supplies were procured by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and collected by Pakistan Embassy, Beijing respectively.

The procured and donated relief goods included Nucleic Acid Detection Kits, IgG/IgM Rapid Test Devices, Real-time Fluorescent Kits, scanners, KN95 masks, gloves, goggles, protective clothing, surgical masks and many other items.

The Pakistan Embassy, Beijing is in touch with the Chinese government institutions, private companies and charitable organizations urging them to donate the equipment/items required by Pakistan in its fight against Covid-19.

So far, the Embassy and its affiliated Consulates have received more than 30 tons of donated relief items.

Speaking on this occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi said that China was close friend of Pakistan.

Amid ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese Government, companies and organizations had openheartedly come out to help Pakistan.

In Beijing alone, goods worth RMB 25 millions had been received in donations and more are expected to be received soon.

Ambassador Hashmi said that friendship between Pakistan and China transcended the traditional parameters of bilateral relationship.

This time-tested, All-Weather Strategic Cooperative partnership was based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests.

Generous donations from Chinese entities at this critical time were meant to convey strong support and solidarity with Pakistan.

This donation campaign was an ongoing endeavor from the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing to arrange medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help Pakistan combat COVID-19 outbreak.