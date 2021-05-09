Home Photos General Coverage Photos Workers of Saylani Welfare busy in distributing the rashan bags among the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Workers of Saylani Welfare busy in distributing the rashan bags among the deserving families at Latifabad on Saturday night Sun, 9 May 2021, 6:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-090521 HYDERABAD: May 09 Workers of Saylani Welfare busy in distributing the rashan bags among the deserving families at Latifabad on Saturday night. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP20-090521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chairperson Board of Education Dr. Tayyaba Shaheen and Welfare Officer Babar Dogar, Director Sports and Education Board Roshan Zameer in a group photo with... KARACHI: August 17 – A person taking free food as another standing in a queue to get free food from a setup by Saylani... Paid Advertisements