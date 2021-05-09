A deserted look of Gul Center Road as government announced lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak
APP19-090521 HYDERABAD: May 09  A view of buses parked at Badin Bus Stop as government announced lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP18-090521

APP19-090521

ALSO READ  A view of shops closed at Sarafa Bazaar as government announced lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR