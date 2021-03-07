Home Photos General Coverage Photos Women ride on bikes during Women Leadership Rally organised by the Prof....PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosWomen ride on bikes during Women Leadership Rally organised by the Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah Sun, 7 Mar 2021, 10:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-070321 KARACHI: March 07 - Women ride on bikes during Women Leadership Rally organised by the Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah. APP Photo by M Saeed QureshiALSO READ City traffic police personnel removing and crackdown against illegal LED lights of bikesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCity traffic police personnel removing and crackdown against illegal LED lights of bikes