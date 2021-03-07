Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident Sun, 7 Mar 2021, 10:14 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-070321 SUKKUR: March 07 A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP36-070321SUKKUR: March 07 Railway staffers busy in repairing rail track after 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP34-070321SUKKUR: March 07 A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP35-070321SUKKUR: March 07 A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarALSO READ Sheema Kirmani a rights activist performing dance during 2nd Women Conference ahead to mark Worlds Women Day at Arts Council of PakistanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPESHAWAR: October 27 CCPO Muhammad Ali Ganda Pur talking to media during his visit on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid...PESHAWAR: October 27 Security officials on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and...PESHAWAR: October 27 AIG Bomb Disposal Squad Shafqat Malik on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least...