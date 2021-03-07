A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident
APP33-070321 SUKKUR: March 07  A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP36-070321
SUKKUR: March 07  Railway staffers busy in repairing rail track after 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP34-070321
SUKKUR: March 07  A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP35-070321
SUKKUR: March 07  A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in this incident. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  Sheema Kirmani a rights activist performing dance during 2nd Women Conference ahead to mark Worlds Women Day at Arts Council of Pakistan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR