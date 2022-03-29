PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos WCCI President Shahida Perveen is taking shield from skin specialist Dr. Shahzad Rashid during a one day workshop on Skin Treatment here at WCCI Tue, 29 Mar 2022, 3:44 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP21-290322 PESHAWAR: March 29 - WCCI President Shahida Perveen is taking shield from skin specialist Dr. Shahzad Rashid during a one day workshop on Skin Treatment here at WCCI. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum PESHAWAR APP19-290322 PESHAWAR: March 29 – Female trainers are giving training to the beauticians during a one day workshop on Skin Treatment at WCCI. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP22-290322 PESHAWAR: March 29 – WCCI President Shahida Perveen in group photo with other participants during a one day workshop on Skin Treatment at WCCI. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP23-290322 PESHAWAR: March 29 – View of MOU signing ceremony between WCCI and Shaheed Alam Zeb Girls Commerce College at Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum