Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 29 (APP):The following movement of ships at Port Qasim was reported on Monday, 29th March-2022, where seven ships namely, MSC Adonis, APL Oregon, Teera Bhum, Rosa, Birte Selmer, Serengeti and Asia Liberty carrying Containers, Peas, Mogas and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Denver, MSC Sasha, Mythos and Golden Lotus carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during the last 24 hours.



A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Al-Thumama, VTC Dragon, MSC Adonis and APL Oregon left the Port on Tuesday morning, while another ship ‘Teera Bhum’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.



Cargo volume of 163,764 tonnes, comprising 119,555 tonnes imports cargo and 44,194 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,400 Containers (3,285 TEUs Imports and 2,115 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.



There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Maersk Denver, MSC Sasha and Mythos carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday, while two more ships, Johannes Maersk and MSC Malin with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.