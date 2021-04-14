Home Photos Feature Photos Volunteers preparing traditional drinks for faithful before Iftar time at Darwesh Masjid... PhotosFeature Photos Volunteers preparing traditional drinks for faithful before Iftar time at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 10:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-140421 PESHAWAR: April 14 - Volunteers preparing traditional drinks for faithful before Iftar time at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP62-140421PESHAWAR: April 14 – Volunteers serving iftari to faithful at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP63-140421PESHAWAR: April 14 – Faithful offering dua before iftar at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP64-140421PESHAWAR: April 14 – Faithful break their fast at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP61-140421PESHAWAR: April 14 – Volunteers arranging iftari for faithful at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectant spray being carried out before Holy month of Ramadan at Sunehri Masjid as precautionary measures of corona virus RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Faithful offering dua before break their fasting on the roadside greenbelt during Holy Fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarik A deserted view of road during iftar time in Provincial Capital Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa for iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak