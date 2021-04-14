Volunteers preparing traditional drinks for faithful before Iftar time at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP60-140421 PESHAWAR: April 14 - Volunteers preparing traditional drinks for faithful before Iftar time at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP62-140421
PESHAWAR: April 14 – Volunteers serving iftari to faithful at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP63-140421
PESHAWAR: April 14 – Faithful offering dua before iftar at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP64-140421
PESHAWAR: April 14 – Faithful break their fast at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP61-140421
PESHAWAR: April 14 – Volunteers arranging iftari for faithful at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectant spray being carried out before Holy month of Ramadan at Sunehri Masjid as precautionary measures of corona virus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR