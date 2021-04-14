Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa for iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP65-140421 LAHORE: April 14 - Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa for iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  A vendor busy in frying traditional food item samosa for selling at Gole Chowk during Holy month of Ramzan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR