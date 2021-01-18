Home Photos Feature Photos Students attending class while wearing protective face mask at Girls College after... PhotosFeature Photos Students attending class while wearing protective face mask at Girls College after educational institutions reopened from Monday 18 January 2021 Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 8:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-180121 HYDERABAD: January 18 Students attending class while wearing protective face mask at Girls College after educational institutions reopened from Monday 18 January 2021. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Temperature of students being checked at school entrance to follow the COVID-19 SOPs after educational institutions reopened from Monday 18 January 2021 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Temperature of students being checked at school entrance to follow the COVID-19 SOPs after educational institutions reopened from Monday 18 January 2021 An elderly lady vendor selling face mask while sitting at a roadside Civil Defence officials distributing face mask among the motorcyclists at Ghanta Ghar Chowk