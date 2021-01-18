Home Photos General Coverage Photos Temperature of students being checked at school entrance to follow the COVID-19... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Temperature of students being checked at school entrance to follow the COVID-19 SOPs after educational institutions reopened from Monday 18 January 2021 Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 8:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-180121 HYDERABAD: January 18 – Temperature of students being checked at school entrance to follow the COVID-19 SOPs after educational institutions reopened from Monday 18 January 2021. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 43 deaths, over 2,521 new Coronavirus cases reported RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students attending class while wearing protective face mask at Girls College after educational institutions reopened from Monday 18 January 2021 Indicators show economy witnessing significant growth COVID-19 claims 43 deaths, over 2,521 new Coronavirus cases reported