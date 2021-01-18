Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students attending class on the first day of school after resumed academic... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students attending class on the first day of school after resumed academic activities at Government MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 10:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-180121 FAISALABAD: January 18 - Students attending class on the first day of school after resumed academic activities at Government MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as... Students arrives at school to attend at Secondary Institute in Lyari as educational institutions reopen after Covid-19 pandemic A school staff checks temperature of teacher on the first day after reopen after COVID-19 pandemic