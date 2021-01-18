Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 10:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-180121 LAHORE: January 18 - Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ Students attending class on the first day of school after resumed academic activities at Government MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students attending class on the first day of school after resumed academic activities at Government MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad School staff checks the temperature of students to follow SOPs of COVID-19 at entrance on first day after reopen educational institutions Students being sanitized at the entrance of school as part of SOPs after COVID-19 pandemic at Begam Shahab-ud-Din School