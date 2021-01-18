Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19
APP68-180121 LAHORE: January 18 - Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

