APP33-060222 KARACHI: February 06 - Spectators enjoying the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match playing between Islamabad United and Karachi King at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP35-060222 KARACHI: February 06 – Islamabad United Alex Hales plays a shot during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP36-060222 KARACHI: February 06 – Karachi Kings celebrate the wicket of Islamabad United Azam Khan during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP37-060222 KARACHI: February 06 – Karachi Kings celebrate the wicket of Islamabad United Alex Hales during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP38-060222 KARACHI: February 06 – Islamabad united Cockbain bold outduring Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP39-060222 KARACHI: February 06 – Islamabad United celebrated the wicket of Karachi Kings Babar Azam during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

Dunk and Faulkner say Australia will enjoy playing in Pakistan

Islamabad United Shahdab Khan and Colin Munro runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Kamran Akmal and Hazrat Ullah Zazai runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying while watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars at National Cricket Stadium

Islamabad united celebrates after the dismissal of Multan Sultans' (C)Mohammad Rizwan Run out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultan and Islamabad united at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Cricket Match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultan at the National Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United launches official song “Trophy Idhar Rakh”

Multan Sultans' Rilee Rossouw Run out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultan and Quetta Gladiators at the National Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United wins over Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi's Ben Cutting (L) bowled by Islamabad United's Hasan Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Cricket Stadium

