Rasheed condemns firing at Pak troops

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday strongly condemned the firing at Pakistani troops from across the Afghan border in Kurram district.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel in the terrorist incident.

While strongly condemning the incident, the minister asked the interim Taliban government should fulfill its promise and stopped cross border terrorist activities.

Paying homage to the sacrifices of armed forces, he said that their sacrifices would not go in vain.