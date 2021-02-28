Spectators enjoying the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium
APP52-280221 KARACHI: February 28 – Spectators enjoying the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP52-280221

APP53-280221

ALSO READ  Multan Sultans' Captain Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR