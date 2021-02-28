Karachi Kings' Joe Clarke plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium
APP51-280221 KARACHI: February 28 – Spectators enjoying the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP50-280221

APP51-280221

ALSO READ  Spectators watching during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR