Home Photos General Coverage Photos Secretary General Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Ch. Sananullah Ghuman and Khalil...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSecretary General Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Ch. Sananullah Ghuman and Khalil Ahmed, Program Manager (SPARC) addressing a press conference on “Government can generate more funds for COVID Vaccines through Tobacco Levy” Wed, 17 Mar 2021, 3:03 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-170321 ISLAMABAD: March 17 - Secretary General Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Ch. Sananullah Ghuman and Khalil Ahmed, Program Manager (SPARC) addressing a press conference on "Government can generate more funds for COVID Vaccines through Tobacco Levy". APP photo by Saleem RanaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAs due to government scheme, flour are going to sale at Melad Chowk according to government rates in the cityPeople standing in a queue to purchase wheat flour bags on government controlled rate at IstaqlalabadThe Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, and UNHCR Representative, Ms. Noriko Yoshida, signs an agreement as the Government of...