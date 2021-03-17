Home Photos General Coverage Photos IG Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman cutting ribbon to inaugurate E-Police Desk at...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosIG Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman cutting ribbon to inaugurate E-Police Desk at Super Market Wed, 17 Mar 2021, 2:58 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-170321 ISLAMABAD: March 17 - IG Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman cutting ribbon to inaugurate E-Police Desk at Super Market. APP photo by Saleem RanaAPP03-170321ISLAMABAD: March 17 – IG Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman talking to media persons after inaugurating E-Police Desk at Super Market. APP photo by Saleem RanaAPP02-170321ISLAMABAD: March 17 – IG Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman visiting after inaugurating E-Police Desk at Super Market. APP photo by Saleem RanaALSO READ Public and private sectors offer NPHP 189 sites to build low cost housing unitsRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPAF urges masses to ensure proper waste disposal amid parade rehearsalsPublic and private sectors offer NPHP 189 sites to build low cost housing unitsAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming on tree to mark the spring season in Federal Capital