Home Photos General Coverage Photos Returning officer open the seal of polling box for counting votes after... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Returning officer open the seal of polling box for counting votes after polling time during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 at Fatimah Jinnah Women College Sun, 15 Nov 2020, 9:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-151120 GILGIT: November 15 - Returning officer open the seal of polling box for counting votes after polling time during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 at Fatimah Jinnah Women College. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP42-151120 ALSO READ Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan DIG (R) Mir Afzal Khan standing in queue for cast his vote at polling station during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chief Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan addressing a press conference regarding Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 Returning officer starts counting votes after polling time during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 at Fatimah Jinnah Women College People standing in queue at polling station to cast their vote during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020