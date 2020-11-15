Home Photos General Coverage Photos Returning officer starts counting votes after polling time during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Returning officer starts counting votes after polling time during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 at Fatimah Jinnah Women College Sun, 15 Nov 2020, 9:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-151120 GILGIT: November 15 - Returning officer starts counting votes after polling time during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 at Fatimah Jinnah Women College. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP43-151120 ALSO READ Returning officer open the seal of polling box for counting votes after polling time during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 at Fatimah Jinnah Women College RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chief Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan addressing a press conference regarding Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 Polling in Gilgit Baltistan concludes peacefully Bilawal Bhutto violates EC rules for running GB election’s campaign: Shafqat