Home Photos Feature Photos Railway staffers busy in their work on railway tracks near old Civil...PhotosFeature PhotosRailway staffers busy in their work on railway tracks near old Civil Lines Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 8:04 PM8Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-160221 SARGODHA: February 16 Railway staffers busy in their work on railway tracks near old Civil Lines. APP photo by Hassan MahmoodRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeople crossing railway tracks while a train approaching on the track may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesRailway staffers busy in maintenance work of rail trackA view of sewerage water accumulated on railway tracks at Cantt Railway Station