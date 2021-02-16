PM thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending $500 mln in 5 months through Roshan Digital Accounts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to the State Bank’s Roshan Digital Accounts and sending $500 million to the country in just five months.

“Momentum continues to rise with $243 million coming in last six weeks alone,” Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister in his tweet also mentioned the opening of 87,883 Roshan Digital Accounts from 97 countries.

ALSO READ  Opponents of open ballot want continuation of corrupt system: Shibli

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR