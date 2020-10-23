Home Photos National Photos QUETTA: October 23 – Governor Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in... PhotosNational Photos QUETTA: October 23 – Governor Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor’s House. APP Fri, 23 Oct 2020, 7:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-23 QUETTA: October 23 - Governor Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor's House. APP APP23-23 ALSO READ QUETTA: October 23 - President Dr. Arif Alvi and Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai talking about development of projects and other matters of Balochistan during a meeting at Governor House. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR QUETTA: October 23 – President Dr. Arif Alvi being received by Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at airport. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer QUETTA: October 23 – President Dr. Arif Alvi and Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai talking about development of projects and other matters of Balochistan... QUETTA: October 23 – President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding over a meeting of Agriculture Department at Governor House. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer