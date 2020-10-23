GILGIT: October 23 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match played between NLI and GBPWD polo teams during Jashan-e-Azadi Polo Tournament played at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
