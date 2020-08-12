PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos QUETTA: August 12 – An illuminated view of Balochistan High Court building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer August 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP72-12 QUETTA: August 12 - An illuminated view of Balochistan High Court building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP72-12