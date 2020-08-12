QUETTA: August 12 – An illuminated view of Governor House along with Chief Minister House and Secretariat decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: August 12 - Shopkeeper showing huge national flag to customers at Aminpur Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

