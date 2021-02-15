Home Photos General Coverage Photos PTI leader Muhammad Usman Dar talking to media persons at Jinnah HousePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPTI leader Muhammad Usman Dar talking to media persons at Jinnah House Mon, 15 Feb 2021, 8:02 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-150221 SIALKOT: February 15 – PTI leader Muhammad Usman Dar talking to media persons at Jinnah House. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir ButtRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLeader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh talking to media outside the Sindh High CourtSPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar addressing to khulli kutcheri, Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Akhalq and officers also presentSpecial Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar chairing the first meeting of Technical Advisory Committee on Pakistan Youth Development...