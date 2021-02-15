ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday urged upon the young diplomats to pursue excellence in their careers, which had been the hallmark of the Foreign Service of Pakistan.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received the latest batch of Foreign Service officers, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary on the occasion highlighted the challenges and opportunities of a diplomatic career.

He wished the new batch of diplomats well in their professional pursuits.