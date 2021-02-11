Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah distributing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah distributing health cards among members of Karachi Union Journalists during a ceremony organized by Karachi Union of Journalists at Press Club Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 6:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-110221 KARACHI: February 11 - Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah distributing health cards among members of Karachi Union Journalists during a ceremony organized by Karachi Union of Journalists at Press Club. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP43-110221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Minister For Planning, Development, Reforms And Special Initiatives, Asad Umar along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz addressing press... Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz addressing press conference Fawad terms new LG system as game changer