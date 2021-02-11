ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): The government of Pakistan aims to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating 70 percent of the eligible population in 2021, said the policy guideline of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Coronavirus Vaccination.

In an exclusive working session organized by PILDAT regarding the party’s policy planning wing, Mussadiq Ghumman, Central Joint Secretary, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, MNA, Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, President Insaf Women Wing, PTI and Dr. Talat Anwar, Secretary Economic Affairs of the party, discussed the draft policies with party members.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a set of comprehensive policies on availability and use of coronavirus vaccination and the impact on economy and education.

It states that approximately 100 million Pakistanis are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine as per global guidelines, adding that, the government already has enough doses secure to vaccinate approximately 30 million people by September – almost 50% of target. Frontline healthworker will be vaccinated first.

The policy highlights that the vaccine would be administered free of cost by public health facilities. The policy emphasis that 578 Adult Vaccine Counters have been established and the government has capacity to vaccinate 40,000 persons per day.

The policy states that clear criteria have been defined for frontline healthcare workers after consultation with all provincial stakeholders and Resource Management System (RMS) has been set up so they could be registered through healthcare facilities.

PTI’s policy on Education under COVID-19 states that during school closures the Federal Government was able to move swiftly to offer digital learning content through ‘TeleSchool’. The content on the teleschool is provided free of cost by major Edtech partners including Sabaq Foundation, Taleemabad, The Citizens Foundation (TCF), Punjab IT Board (PITB), Allama Iqbal Open University, and Knowledge Platform for the duration of this crisis, the policy highlights.

The policy on education states that the government built national consensus and coordination through the platform of Inter-provincial Education Ministers’ Conference and took decisions after consultations.

The policy on Economy under COVID-19 states that to mitigate the adverse effects on the economy, Prime Minister, Imran Khan announced on March 24, 2020 a fiscal stimulus package of Rs1130 billion to support the economy and protect the weak segments of the population in particular the daily wagers and the poor labours.

From the start, Prime Minister, Imran Khan realized the risk of poverty and hunger especially among the daily wagers and labours, the policy states, adding, the government moved to “smart lockdown” by allowing partial business and economic activities which has been successful in mitigating the effects of recession and unemployment in Pakistan.

Notable PTI members who attended the policy planning session included Abbas Raza, Secretary Good Governance AJK Region, PTI; Arif Rind, General Secretary Insaf Youth Wing, PTI; Bilal Ahmed, MPA, Parliamentary Leader Sindh Assembly, PTI; Dr. Nazia Niaz, Additional General Secretary, AJK; Ms. Rukhsana Bhatti, Member Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability, PTI; Sadia Tabrayz Agha, Vice President, Insaf Women Wing; Sarwat Saba, Information Secretary, Women Wing GB Region, PTI; Senator Seemi Ezdi, General Secretary Insaf Women Wing, PTI; Shunila Ruth, MNA, Parliamentary Secretary-Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony President Insaf Minority Wing and Dr. Talat Anwar, Secretary Economic Affairs.