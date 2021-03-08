Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Minister Ashfa Riaz presenting shield to Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosProvincial Minister Ashfa Riaz presenting shield to Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab during a seminar on the occasion of International Women’s Day Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 11:22 PM8Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-080321 LAHORE: March 08 - Provincial Minister Ashfa Riaz presenting shield to Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab during a seminar on the occasion of International Women's Day. APP Photo by Amir KhanALSO READ Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurating sui gas project at village Garbla SyedanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORHepatitis screening of patients at a free medical and eye camp organized by the Kiran Welfare Foundation on the occasion of International Women’s DayBilquis Bano Edhi, wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi late, speaking in an event held to honour her on the occasion of International Women’s Day...Students of Lahore Women’s College University performing in play on the occasion of International Women’s Day