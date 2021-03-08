Home Photos General Coverage Photos Iram Bukhari, Secretary Women Development participating in seminar on the occasion of...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosIram Bukhari, Secretary Women Development participating in seminar on the occasion of International Women’s Day Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 11:19 PM7Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-080321 LAHORE: March 08 - Iram Bukhari, Secretary Women Development participating in seminar on the occasion of International Women's Day. APP Photo by Amir KhanAPP63-080321LAHORE: March 08 – Women police officers participating in a seminar under the auspices of Women Development on the occasion of International Women’s Day. APP Photo by Amir KhanALSO READ Ladies attending seminar on Scope of Adventure Tourism in Pakistan organized by Tourism Forum Islamabad Panel during Islamabad Tourism Festival at Jinnah Convention CentreRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORHepatitis screening of patients at a free medical and eye camp organized by the Kiran Welfare Foundation on the occasion of International Women’s DayBilquis Bano Edhi, wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi late, speaking in an event held to honour her on the occasion of International Women’s Day...Students of Lahore Women’s College University performing in play on the occasion of International Women’s Day