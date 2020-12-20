Home Photos General Coverage Photos Police official stand in front of barbed wires at Mir Fazal Town... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Police official stand in front of barbed wires at Mir Fazal Town during smart lockdown after COVID-19 cases in area at Taluka Latifabad Sun, 20 Dec 2020, 7:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-201220 HYDERABAD: December 20 – Police official stand in front of barbed wires at Mir Fazal Town during smart lockdown after COVID-19 cases in area at Taluka Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP16-201220 ALSO READ CM extends good wishes to Asad Umar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UNICEF plans to transport up to 850 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines per month Covid-19 vaccination likely to start in first quarter of 2021: Dr. Faisal COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 737 others