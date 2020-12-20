Home Photos Feature Photos People busy in purchasing chicken from vendor PhotosFeature Photos People busy in purchasing chicken from vendor Sun, 20 Dec 2020, 7:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-201220 FAISALABAD: December 20 - People busy in purchasing chicken from vendor. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP15-201220 ALSO READ A vendor busy in cleaning fish for customer at his setup in a local market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor busy in cleaning fish for customer at his setup in a local market A young vendor busy in roasting grain at his roadside setup A street vendor displaying chicken to attract customers at Dhok Khabba