APP77-230221 KARACHI: February 23 - Peshawar Zalmi bowler Mohammad Irfan celebrates after Haider Ali taking catch of the Multan Sultan team Chris Lynn during T20 match of 6th Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP79-230221KARACHI: February 23 – Multan Sultan batsman James Vince plays a shot in T20 cricket match between Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi teams during 6th Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP80-230221KARACHI: February 23 – Peshawar Zalmi bowler Mohammad Irfan celebrates after dismissal of Chris Lynn in T20 cricket match between Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi teams during 6th Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP81-230221KARACHI: February 23 A view of T20 cricket match played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultan teams during Pakistan Super League (PSL-6 2021) at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP84-230221KARACHI: February 23 Players of Peshawar Zalmi team celebrate after won the match against Multan Sultan team during Pakistan Super League (PSL-6 2021) at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP85-230221KARACHI: February 23 – Peshawar Zalmi players Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali celebrate after won the match against Multan Sultan team during Pakistan Super League (PSL-6 2021) at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi