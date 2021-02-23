Home Photos General Coverage Photos Member Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing workers and supporters of PTI...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMember Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing workers and supporters of PTI during protest demonstration for the release of opposition leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in front of Press Club Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 11:33 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-230221 KARACHI: February 23 - Member Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing workers and supporters of PTI during protest demonstration for the release of opposition leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in front of Press Club. APP Photo by M Saeed QureshiAPP68-230221KARACHI: February 23 – Workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest demonstration for the release of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in front of Press Club. APP Photo by M Saeed QureshiAPP69-230221KARACHI: February 23 – Workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest demonstration for the release of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in front of Press Club. APP Photo by M Saeed QureshiALSO READ CM chairs meeting of PTI, PML-Q Senate elections' candidatesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeshawar Zalmi bowler Mohammad Irfan celebrates after Haider Ali taking catch of the Multan Sultan team Chris Lynn during T20 match of 6th Pakistan...Spectators watching T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultan teams during 6th Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National StadiumCh Fawad demands immediate release of Haleem Adil Sheikh