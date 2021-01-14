Home Photos General Coverage Photos People watching burnt clothes and other house hold items in house at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People watching burnt clothes and other house hold items in house at Wahdat Road which caught fire due to gas heater resulting four persons died in this incident Thu, 14 Jan 2021, 10:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP83-140121 LAHORE: January 14 People watching burnt clothes and other house hold items in house at Wahdat Road which caught fire due to gas heater resulting four persons died in this incident. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP83-140121