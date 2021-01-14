Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of heap of garbage filled in Gujar Nullah and needs... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of heap of garbage filled in Gujar Nullah and needs the attention of concerned authorities Thu, 14 Jan 2021, 10:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP65-140121 KARACHI: January 14 - A view of heap of garbage filled in Gujar Nullah and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP65-140121 ALSO READ A view of street lights powered on during day light at Jinnah Colony and needs the attention of concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A tractor trolley heavily loaded on the way against the traffic may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of street lights powered on during day light at Jinnah Colony and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of sewerage water accumulated at Pathan Colony Road creating problems for motorists and needs the attention of concerned authorities