EU remains important market for Pakistan’s textile sector: Ambassador Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A Janjua Thursday said the textile sector of Pakistan had immense potential for further expanding its share in the European Union (EU) market.

He said this during a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Textile Council Chief Executive Officer Saleha Asif and other board members, a press release issued by Pakistan embassy in Brussels said.

Appreciating performance of the textile sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Janjua underlined that Pakistan’s exports in textile and clothing products to EU had increased in recent months.

He said the surge in textile exports was the result of governments’ smart lockdown strategy, reopening of industry, as well as recently announced energy package to help exporters recuperate from the effects of the pandemic.

He said Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus facility had been instrumental in substantial growth of Pakistan’s exports to the EU, especially in the textile sector.

Emphasizing the need for making textile sector internationally competitive, he emphasized upon the need for innovation, value addition, diversification and modernization to make Pakistan’s products more attractive.

Saleha Asif apprised the ambassador about plans for enhancing textile exports through R&D and its efforts to secure greater market access in the European bloc.