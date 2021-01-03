Home Photos Feature Photos People buying used cloths in landa bazar PhotosFeature Photos People buying used cloths in landa bazar Sun, 3 Jan 2021, 8:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-030121 FAISALABAD: January 03 - People buying used cloths in landa bazar. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP21-030121 ALSO READ A man carrying his daughter on his shoulder selecting shoes from a road side venders setup at landa bazar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A man carrying his daughter on his shoulder selecting shoes from a road side venders setup at landa bazar Currency rates of NBP RAWALPINDI: June 13 Children buying roasted corn cobs from a roadside vendor in the city. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood