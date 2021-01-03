Home Photos Feature Photos A young egg seller displaying eggs to attract customers at a local... PhotosFeature Photos A young egg seller displaying eggs to attract customers at a local market Sun, 3 Jan 2021, 9:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-030121 FAISALABAD: January 03 - A young egg seller displaying eggs to attract customers at a local market. APP photo by Muhammad WASEEM APP22-030121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging and displaying eggs to attract the customers at Masjid Road Vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at his setup in a local market as demand increased due to cold weather Workers unloading eggs from the delivery truck at a local market