Home Photos General Coverage Photos Participants displaying placards as ladies from all walks of life participating in...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosParticipants displaying placards as ladies from all walks of life participating in a rally (Aurat March) to mark International Womens Day from Lahore Press Club to Flatties Hotel Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 11:49 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email LAHORE:March 08-Participants displaying placards as ladies from all walks of life participating in a rally (Aurat March) to mark International Womens Day from Lahore Press Club to Flatties Hotel. APP photo by Mustafa LashariAPP75-080321LAHORE: March 08 Women from all walks of life participating in a rally (Aurat March) to mark International Womens Day from Lahore Press Club to Flatties Hotel. APP photo by Mustafa LashariAPP77-080321LAHORE: March 08 Women from all walks of life participating in a rally (Aurat March) to mark International Womens Day from Lahore Press Club to Flatties Hotel. APP photo by Mustafa LashariAPP73-080321LAHORE: March 08 Women from all walks of life participating in a rally (Aurat March) to mark International Womens Day from Lahore Press Club to Flatties Hotel. APP photo by Mustafa LashariAPP74-080321LAHORE: March 08 Women from all walks of life participating in a rally (Aurat March) to mark International Womens Day from Lahore Press Club to Flatties Hotel. APP photo by Mustafa LashariALSO READ Sheema Kirmani a rights activist performing dance during 2nd Women Conference ahead to mark Worlds Women Day at Arts Council of PakistanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA large number of women participating in a rally on the eve of International Womens Day outside Press ClubWomen participating in rally to mark International Womens Day outside Press ClubA large number of Madrasa students participating in a rally on the eve of International Womens Day at Kulsoom Chowk