People participating in rally to mark the International Women Day at Adalat Road arranged by Red Workers Friend Progressive Youth Alliance
APP72-080321 QUETTA: March 08  People participating in rally to mark the International Women Day at Adalat Road arranged by Red Workers Friend Progressive Youth Alliance. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

ALSO READ  Women participating in rally to mark International Womens Day outside Press Club

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR