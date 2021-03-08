Bilquis Bano Edhi, wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi late, speaking in an event held to honour her on the occasion of International Women's Day at Press Club
APP78-080321 KARACHI: March 08 - Bilquis Bano Edhi, wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi late, speaking in an event held to honour her on the occasion of International Women's Day at Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP79-080321
KARACHI: March 08 – Sindh Minister for Women Development Mrs. Syeda Shehla Raza addressing on the occasion of the event to pays tribute to Bilquis Bano Edhi, wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi late on International Women’s Day at Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  Women participating in rally to mark International Womens Day outside Press Club

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR