APP78-080321 KARACHI: March 08 - Bilquis Bano Edhi, wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi late, speaking in an event held to honour her on the occasion of International Women's Day at Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP79-080321KARACHI: March 08 – Sindh Minister for Women Development Mrs. Syeda Shehla Raza addressing on the occasion of the event to pays tribute to Bilquis Bano Edhi, wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi late on International Women's Day at Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi