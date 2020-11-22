ALSO READ Pakistan has a rich and diverse history of handicrafts. The entire wealth of timeless Pakistani handicrafts has survived through ages. The legacy of Pakistani culture promises everything which includes beauty, dignity, form and style. Every city has its own handicrafts ranging from fabric, material, embroidery to jewelry, carving, mirror work, cross stitch work, kacha tanka, tar kashi, kan dani, leather work and the list goes on. Pakistani handicrafts are the precious stones in the bejeweled crown of the countrys culture and heritage. (Match the picture with APP Feature slugged Handicrafts-Marvels of South Punjab already been released)